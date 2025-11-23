What Boise State’s freshman running back said after career performance against Colorado State
Boise State redshirt freshman running back Sire Gaines set new career highs for carries (22) and rushing yards (149) with a pair of touchdowns in Saturday’s 49-21 Mountain West rout of Colorado State.
“Best game as a Bronco,” Gaines said after the win.
Here are the highlights from Gaines’ postgame comments.
On why he was successful against Rams
“First, I just had the mentality of ‘I’ve got to do it for my brothers.’ It’s Senior Night, you know? I’m not going to have any sad faces in the locker room, so I had to do what I had to do, get it started someway, somehow. And it’s just trust in the O Line, man. I know how hungry those guys are wanting to run the ball, so I can’t let them down. Coach prepared all the running backs to run aggressive, run fast and run hard, and that’s exactly what we did.”
On tandem with Dylan Riley
“We’re trying to leave a legacy. We saw how Ashton (Jeanty) did it. He was our mentor, he was our big brother. We’re going to follow behind his footsteps. Everybody can play running back one, running back two. But at the end of the day, when we’re both on that field, or whoever is on that field, we’ve got to make it happen for this team. Me and Dylan are going to be something special. You’ve got the jet and you’ve got me. This program’s in great hands the next few years.
On favorite run of night
“We were going into the second quarter, coach kept calling the same play back-to-back-to-back. That was my favorite sequence of runs. I can’t really name which one I liked the most, but that’s what I liked the best.
On keeping running game clicking
“We just need to communicate a little bit better. Tonight wasn’t perfect. There were a lot of runs where we missed the read, there were a lot of runs where there were missed blocks. So just going back to basics, keeping everything simple. The last few weeks, we’ve been keeping everything simple. … It’s all about doing the little things right, and the little things lead to big results.”
On his intensity, focus
“It’s just trust in the Lord himself, and coach (Spencer Danielson) gets us right. At the end of the day, it’s bigger than me. This whole career of mine, this whole game of mine is all bigger than me. I’ve got a family here I’ve got to take care of, and I’ve got a family back home that needs me. It’s just what I do, and that’s who I play for.