What Boise State’s Jayden Virgin-Morgan said following Appalachian State win
The Boise State defense smothered Appalachian State’s high-flying passing attack in Saturday’s non-conference game at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos (3-1) held the Mountaineers (2-2) to 184 total yards and 65 passing yards en route to a 47-14 non-conference victory. Boise State had two pick-sixes and five sacks in the blowout.
“(The coaches) were harping on it in practice this week, just being able to get after the passer and after the quarterback because we knew they were going to pass the ball a lot,” junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan said after the game. “Being able to get a lot of pressure on the quarterback, helping out the back end was going to be really important for us, and I think we got that done.”
Here are the highlights from Virgin-Morgan’s postgame comments.
On A’Marion McCoy’s pick-six
“I rushed off the edge from the boundary side and saw the quarterback get the ball out of his hands and throw it straight to A’Marion, who was pursuing the ball. As soon as I saw him catch it, I looked to see if there was anyone around him. There was nobody there, and it was a free run.
“Being able to run into the end zone with him was great. It’s an awesome feeling to be able to be with my teammate on an experience like that.”
On getting momentum from pick-sixes
“It pumps us all up. One thing (defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) has talked about for the last couple of weeks is being able to come back to the sideline, no matter what it is — a three-and-out, a fourth-down stop, an interception, anything like that — and be able to pump each other up. Just come together as a defense and just have a little party box, pump each other up, continue the momentum and be able to get the ball back to the offense.”
On offensive explosion
“It’s extremely helpful just being able to know we have a consistent offense and being able to know that once we get the ball back to them, they’re going to be able to score and just continue to be consistent with that. It’s amazing to know we can trust them and put all of our trust into them.”
On upcoming matchup with Notre Dame
“I’m excited. It’s going to be good competition, and I think we’re going to be able to do a lot of great things. It’s super exciting for sure.”