What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said about Appalachian State win, two pick-sixes
Boise State played its most complete game of the season on Saturday against Appalachian State.
The Broncos (3-1) forced four turnovers — including two pick-sixes — and piled up 473 yards of total offense in a 47-14 non-conference rout of visiting Appalachian State (2-2).
“I’m proud of the week of prep our guys had,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “Really, truly feel like we’re getting better every week, and you need to.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame comments.
On defensive performance
“Our guys have been playing hard, physical, but have given up too many explosive plays. Getting two pick-sixes, I don’t know if that’s ever happened in a game, at least in my time. And the number three passing offense in the country, holding them to (65) yards, that’s big-time. I’m proud of our coaches, proud of our players. It was huge for us to build on that going forward.”
On Maddux Madsen playing through injury
“He’s a tough kid, man. He was banged up after the Air Force game, obviously everyone saw the shot he took. There were some others in the game, too. Had to miss some practice just because he was battling to make sure he can get ready. But he’s a guy that preps, he understands the game, he understands how to take care of the football. … He’s a stud, he’s our leader and I’d go to war with him any day of the week.”
On Jaden Mickey’s status after scary hit
“I know when he left the field, he was moving his limbs; so thankful for that. He’s a great kid, heart goes out to him. He’s been through a lot in this life. He’s lost his mom, and I mean going to play Notre Dame next week, which was the team he transferred from. He was so excited to play them.
“Obviously it was a rough injury. But when he was on the ground, all he kept saying was ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ He kept saying it back and forth. I know he’s going to be OK. I don’t have any update outside of that right now. I know he’s in the hospital and he’s in good hands, and we’ll find out more hopefully later tonight.”
On upcoming matchup with Notre Dame
“We know they’re one of the best teams in the country, and we knew that when we scheduled them. We’re going to have to play our best, and that’s what we’re going to work our tail off to do.”