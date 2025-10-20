What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said about UNLV victory, injuries
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson provided an update on the status of starting wide receiver Ben Ford and safety Zion Washington on Monday.
Both players sustained injuries during last week’s 56-31 victory over UNLV.
“Still working through Ben Ford’s injury,” Danielson said. “We’re going to get more imaging today to see exactly where he’s at. Obviously he’s a huge part of this football team not just in what he does catching the football, but he’s a phenomenal young man that we’re working through to see what that looks like for this week and going forward. I’ll know more by the end of the week.
“Zion is going to be day-to-day. He’s getting better. He was banged up in the game. But it’s going to be day-to-day, it’s going to close for him to be able to play in this game. We’re hopeful, but we’ll see kind of where he’s at at the end of the week.”
Ford is Boise State’s second-leading receiver with 21 receptions for 325 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.
Washington ranks third on the Broncos’ defense in total tackles with 36.
Danielson also said offensive tackle Hall Schmidt should return “sooner rather than later.”
Boise State (5-2, 3-0) plays at Nevada (1-6, 0-3) at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Friday.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press conference.
On UNLV win
“We did make a good amount mistakes in the game. We still had some penalties, turnovers, things that can’t happen. But what I am so proud of our team for is they never flinched. They stayed in the fight, had a really good second half, and we made some plays when we needed to make some plays. I’m proud of the effort and mentality our team played with. That’s something we’ve been trying to build all season long, and in all three phases our guys didn’t flinch, they kept swinging. We played with effort and mentality, and I’m proud of how our guys finished.”
On sharing carries between Dylan Riley, Sire Gaines, Malik Sherrod
“Every week we’re going to look to see … who does what best, and there’s going to be some carryover because all three can do it. And then we’re always going to play the hot hand. You see that even in the game, Dylan Riley was hitting some explosive plays, so he got more carries because of that. We’re going to have some designed plays for all three, and then we’re going to carry the hot hand. It’s a good problem to have.”
On Nevada
“Obviously a huge test on Friday. Short week, on the road. I think the world of (Nevada head coach Jeff) Choate. He’s a phenomenal football coach and you know that he’s going to always have his team ready to play. … Four of their losses were (close) games that they were battling in. They just as easily could be 5-2 just like us. They’re battling, you see that.”