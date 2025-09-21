What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said about victory over Air Force
Dylan Riley scored a career-high five touchdowns and Maddux Madsen played through a left leg injury as Boise State (2-1, 1-0) began Mountain West play on Saturday with a 49-37 road win over Air Force (1-2, 0-2).
“Huge win for our team, 1-0 in conference play,” head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame radio interview. “We know this is a really good football team we played, especially on the road.”
Riley, a sophomore, finished with 255 yards of total offense and five touchdowns — four rushing, one receiving.
Madsen was knocked out of the game in the first quarter but returned to lead the offense.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame comments.
On Riley’s breakout game
“I’m so proud of Dylan. We knew going into this game that he was going to have a huge role, and he’s just a team-first guy. Loves this team, has been through so much. Seeing him come out and perform the way he did, the team couldn’t be more excited for him because he’s a team-first guy.”
On Madsen’s injury
“When Maddux got hurt, he was in pain. He’s a warrior. I’m sure he’s going to be battling something right now, even going forward. But he’s a warrior. No one knew exactly what was happening. We knew it was a lower leg injury, and it was next man up. That’s hard when that’s your starting quarterback, but that’s the way you’ve got to live. And Max Cutforth came in and sparked a touchdown drive, huge.
“If we don’t have the type of leaders we have, you could spiral and that game could be a blowout before anybody knows any different. So I’m proud of our guys for staying in it.”
On responding to adversity
“We knew it was going to be a battle. There were some times that we made it hard on ourselves, but hats off to Air Force, too. That’s a really good football team. And I’m proud of our team battling. There were a lot of moments where with the two games we’d played, I didn’t know how we’d respond to adversity.
First series of the game, don’t know if Maddux is going to be out for the rest of it, Max comes in. First drive of the game on defense, they drive down the field like no one is standing there. So we had to respond, we had to stay in the fight, and I’m proud of our team for doing it in all three phases and finding a way to win.”