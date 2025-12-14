What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said after blowout loss to Washington in LA Bowl

Boise State’s 2025 season came to an unceremonious end in the LA Bowl against Washington.

The Huskies (9-4) cruised to a 38-10 victory over the Broncos (9-5) on Saturday at SoFi Stadium, notching five interceptions on defense while star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. fired four touchdown passes.

In his postgame press conference, head coach Spencer Danielson praised the departing seniors for securing three straight Mountain West championships.

“I’m just so proud of these seniors,” Danielson said. “They are leaving Boise State better than they found it. Three straight conference championships, I don’t know how many teams in the country can say that. They’ve been through a head coaching change, some of them have been through COVID. They’ve been counted out, they’ve held trophies, they’ve been booed off the field and continued to come back swinging. The best is still to come for our seniors in life, and the best is still to come.”

“I believe the foundation is in a great place. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’re going to get to work, but I’m proud of what our seniors have done.”

Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame press conference.

On Maddux Madsen’s tough day, quarterback competition

“Maddux Madsen is a warrior, and he’s battled through injury all season from Game 3 to now. You see him even pregame, he’s just trying to fight and scratch to get out there and do his job. I would say a lesser competitor wouldn’t have even tried to play in the game, wouldn’t have even tried to play in the (Mountain West) championship game. But Maddux Madsen is an elite competitor, and that’s our quarterback. … I think the easy answer is always ‘Well, you should go to the portal.’ No. I believe in our quarterbacks. I believe in Maddux, I believe in Max Cutforth.

“(Maddux) is our quarterback. Do we need to get better, do we need to improve, are we going to compete? All yes. But I’m unwavering in the fact that I believe in Maddux Madsen, I believe in our quarterbacks. We need to improve and we’re going to. We’ve got two really good freshmen coming in and I’m excited to see them come in and elevate the room, but I love our quarterbacks and we’ve just got to be better than we were tonight.”

On Kage Casey’s opt-out

“We were focused on our team that was playing the game. They had a great week of prep. Obviously it didn’t go well tonight, and I take full responsibility to look at why. But our guys freaking prepped their tails off and went out there and battled. We’ve got to be better.”