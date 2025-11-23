What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said after blowout win over Colorado State
Boise State (7-4, 5-2) shook off consecutive Mountain West losses with a dominant 49-21 senior night victory over Colorado State (2-9, 1-6) on Saturday.
“Proud that we were able to perform on The Blue,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the win. “We need to make sure that we do that every time.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame comments.
On setting the tone on first drive
“We knew going into this game where we needed to grow in. Obviously (backup quarterback Max Cutforth) has done a really good job in the weeks he’s been the starter. Growing, building more confidence not only in the plays that we’re running, but with the receivers, everything we’re doing. We knew we wanted to cut it loose and we were going to be on the attack. We knew we were going to run the football, but we needed to open it up to make sure we were getting the right looks.
“Hats off to our (offensive) staff and the plan that was put together. Our guys went out and executed.”
On more offensive creativity
“We want to be on the attack. We want our players to feel that, and we’re learning and growing as a staff. Even leaving the San Diego State game, we knew obviously weather and lot of things were in play there, but we need to make sure we can attack a defense and give ourselves the right looks. I’m proud of the plan that was put together, and our guys went out and executed.”
On running back Sire Gaines
“He’s a big-time running back, man. He had a really good week of prep and he’s a hard young man to take down when he’s operating the way he needs to. Our offensive line did a really good job tonight. There were really good holes, tight ends did a good job, receivers, and Sire Gaines was really able to handle the rest. He’s hard to take down with one dude, and you saw that tonight. That’s going to be a pivotal part of our offense.”
On improved run defense
“We knew going in that was a big point of emphasis, that we had to tighten up our run game defensively. There were two drives late in the second half that I’m not happy with, we gave up some leak yardage and gave up some scores … so we’re going to look at that, but I’m proud of our guys for coming out and doing a really good job stopping the run.”