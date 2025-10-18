What Boise State star running back said after career performance against UNLV
Dylan Riley finished with 15 carries for 201 yards — a new career-high — and a touchdown on Saturday as Boise State routed UNLV, 56-31.
It was the first 200-yard game of Riley’s college career.
“The linemen went out there and put on a show for me and gave me all the looks that I needed,” said Riley, a sophomore. “At that point, I just did what I did.”
Here are the highlights from Riley’s postgame press conference.
On signature win
“We made a real statement that we can compete with anybody. Regardless of whatever people say that we might lose or this or that, we don’t care about the outside noise. We just know what we’ve got going on and we’re going to go out there and dominate any team in front of us.”
On being a Boise State running back
“You can just look at every running back that used to be here. You are inspired to be like that. As running backs here, we get held to a very high standard. So if we’re not playing to that high standard, it’s next running back. That’s how I think it is.”
On fourth 100-yard game
“Really it’s just staying consistent. Making sure I keep my (mind) straight and my physical body straight. At that point, I just have to keep doing what I’m doing because I can’t afford to take no weeks off. Because if I take that week off, then I’m going to be down on the depth chart and I’m trying to make sure that I’m at peak performance every game.”
On breaking off long runs
“It’s definitely a good feeling. Once I see the hole open, everything just feels like it’s moving in slow motion. Personally when I run, everything feels like it’s in slow motion. Apparently it’s not in slow motion, but it’s definitely a good feeling.”
On explosive offensive performance
“We were having fun. We went out there with the best mindset we could. We just went out there and competed and did our thing. It wasn’t anything new. I expected our team to go out there and dominate. It’s The Blue, we protect The Blue and we did what we were supposed to do.”
On finishing strong
“Fourth-quarter mentality. We can’t let any team off the hook. Because if we think we’re winning and we’ve got it good, nah, you don’t. We need to finish all four quarters. That’s why when the fourth quarter hits, you see everybody lifting up their four (fingers), like we’re getting ready to finish this game off.”
On Malik Sherrod scoring after special teams mistake
“I’m extremely proud of that because I know (what it feels like). I didn’t have a punt, but I had a kick return drop before and I know that exact feeling. It definitely takes a toll on you. But for him to take a deep breath and forget that play and next-play mentality and for him to go out and score, I’m extremely proud of him.”