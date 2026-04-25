Three instant takeaways from Boise State’s 2026 spring game

Boise State held its annual spring game on a sunny Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

Using a modified scoring system, the Blue team secured a 33-25 victory over the Orange team.

Returning quarterback Maddux Madsen and true freshman wideout Rasean Jones were among the standouts for the Broncos, who will open the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Oregon.

Several Broncos did not suit up for Saturday’s spring game, including running back Dylan Riley, wide receiver Cam Bates and defensive back Jaden Mickey.

Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s spring game.

Broncos go deep, receivers make plays

The Broncos’ downfield passing game was largely nonexistent last season, and Madsen wasted no time showing off his improved deep ball on Saturday.

On the first drive of the game, Madsen connected with Qumonte Williams Jr. for a 62-yard touchdown off a flea-flicker from running back Sire Gaines. The defense was fooled by the trick play, and Madsen delivered a perfect ball to a wide-open Williams Jr.

The 6-foot-5 Williams Jr. appeared in all 14 games as a true freshman last season but didn’t record a catch. Williams Jr. is slated for a much larger role in the offense this year as the Broncos lost their top four pass-catchers from 2025.

Late in the opening half, Jones made a tremendous play on a back-shoulder throw from Madsen for an 18-yard touchdown. Jones has been a spring practice star for the Broncos.

Max Cutforth also connected with tight end Matt Wagner for a 32-yard gain and had a nice deep ball throw to AJ Jones that could’ve been caught.

Boise State’s passing game appears to have taken a big step forward since last season.

Boise State has its Kage Casey replacement

Kage Casey—the Broncos’ starting left tackle the last three seasons—was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Left tackle is one of the most important positions in football, and Boise State appears to have a quality replacement for Casey in senior Tyler Ethridge.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Ethridge transferred to Boise State in January from Division II Colorado State-Pueblo. Ethridge looked comfortable at left tackle during the spring game and even caught a 12-yard screen pass touchdown from Cutforth.

Boise State appears to have struck gold in the transfer portal with Ethridge.

Rebuilt secondary holds its own

The shorthanded Boise State secondary surrendered a few big plays, but several defensive backs also flashed their ball skills on Saturday.

Cornerbacks Franklyn Johnson Jr. and JeRico Washington Jr., a Kennesaw State transfer, looked good in coverage while Cam Jamerson and Timothy Mitchell both notched highlight pass breakups. Jamerson is a TCU transfer; Mitchell is a third-year sophomore.

Freshman linebacker Ty Tanner added a late pick-six to cap a solid all-around day for the Boise State defense.

New defensive backs coach Terrence Brown has the secondary playing well entering the summer.