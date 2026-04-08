What NFL Draft experts are saying about top Boise State prospect Kage Casey

Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2026 NFL Draft guide on Wednesday, and Boise State’s Kage Casey ranked among the draft analyst’s top prospects at offensive guard.

Brugler rated Casey as his No. 10 guard prospect with a fourth or fifth-round grade.

“Casey is a determined, assignment-sound blocker and plays to his strengths to work around some of his physical shortcomings,” Brugler wrote of Casey. “He projects best on the interior and should compete for meaningful snaps during his rookie season.”

Casey closed his Boise State career with 41 consecutive starts at left tackle and earned first-team all-Mountain West honors in 2024 and 2025. He was named an All-American by multiple publications following his sophomore season as he helped block for an Ashton Jeanty-led offense that reached the College Football Playoff.

Once considered a potential first-round draft pick, Casey slipped down the prospect rankings during his junior season. He is likely to make the move to guard or center in the NFL.

“I'm not a huge fan of Boise State’s Kage Casey as an NFL offensive tackle,” draft analyst Doug Farrar recently wrote on X. “Too much leakage around the arc and to either side (when playing left tackle). But put him in more of an enclosed space as a move/power guard, and I think you’ve got something.”

Brugler agreed with Farrar’s assessment of Casey.

“Despite some drifting and stiffness in his lower half, he is athletic enough to stay square in pass protection and has strong hands to combat what rushers throw at him,” Brugler wrote. “He doesn’t overwhelm targets in the run game but works himself in position to wall off and seal lanes. With a potential move inside to guard or center looming, he will need to learn how to fire his feet quicker to combat immediate contact in his face.”

Casey was measured at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds at the 2026 NFL Combine with an arm length of 37¾ inches and a hand size of 10¼ inches. He was given an overall prospect grade of 6.25, which ranked No. 12 among the 56 offensive linemen at the combine.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein has compared Casey to Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi, a second-round pick in 2021.

“Well-proportioned, durable tackle prospect who counters his lack of length with persistence that helps him finish the job,” Zierlein wrote. “Casey is a capable athlete with enough range to reach zone landmarks and the body control to redirect when mirroring edge-to-edge.

“Casey has the upside to start in the league and could begin his career as a swing tackle with guard flexibility.”

Casey will likely be the only Boise State player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.