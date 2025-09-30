What Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman said about Boise State
Just like Boise State, Notre Dame has recovered from a rough start to the 2025 season.
The 21st-ranked Irish started 0-2 with losses to No. 3 Miami (Florida) and No. 6 Texas A&M but have roared back with consecutive blowout wins over Purdue and Arkansas.
Boise State (3-1) and Notre Dame (2-2) will meet for the first time in football at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We have another great opportunity, a great challenge on Saturday with Boise State,” Freeman said during Monday’s press conference. “You think about the history of Boise State, somebody told me it’s the second-winningest program since 2000 in college football. I mean, that’s a credit of a program, a program.”
Here are the highlights from what Freeman said about Boise State.
On Boise State’s offense
“Their offense is explosive. They averaged about 500-plus yards in four games. I always say it starts with that quarterback (Maddux Madsen), and they have a good quarterback that’s experienced, that’s tough, gritty, takes care of the ball. It will be a good challenge for our defense.
“We always want to stop the run; it’s going to be another great challenge this week. They’ve got a few running backs — they have a running back by committee — and they’ve got some guys who can take it the distance. They are going to keep fresh guys in there and make you stop the run.”
On Boise State’s defense
“Their defense is a high-pressure, attacking unit. We’ll see more pressure — if they continue to do what they’ve done — than we’ve seen all year. It’s going to be a great challenge for us to protect our quarterback. That’s going to be important.”
On Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson
“I had a chance to meet him, and he’s 18-4 in his years (as head coach). I met him at a couple of the coaching award things that I attended, and I’ve just got a lot of respect for him as a person and what he stands for and obviously the job he’s done as the leader of that program.”
On Jaden Mickey’s injury
“I love that guy. You never want to see anybody get hurt, but (especially) somebody you truly care about get hurt. … I just wanted to make sure he was OK. And he told me he was OK, and that’s what matters.
“I know Jaden Mickey. If he’s going to be available to play, he’s going to find a way to play on Saturday, but all I care about is his health. Love his family and have been through some tough times with that young man.”