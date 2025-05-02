What number will Ashton Jeanty wear for Las Vegas Raiders?
From Texas’ Lone Star High School to Boise State, Ashton Jeanty has tormented opposing defenses while wearing his famous No. 2 jersey.
It appears Jeanty will be sticking with his favorite number in the NFL.
According to NFL Jersey Numbers on X, Jeanty will wear No. 2 for the Las Vegas Raiders next season. The Raiders selected the star running back with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jeanty had to snag the No. 2 jersey from Las Vegas place kicker Daniel Carlson, a two-time All-Pro selection who is entering his eighth season in the NFL. Carlson converted 34 of his 40 field goal attempts last year (85 percent) with a long of 54 yards.
One of the most decorated athletes in Boise State history, Jeanty finished his college career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns. He led the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29) as a junior en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
On draft night, the 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty said he was excited to start working with new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
“I think he does a great job at getting everybody involved and obviously using those running backs in the run game,” Jeanty said of Kelly, who was the offensive coordinator for Ohio State last season during the Buckeyes’ national championship run. “I’m excited to go into that offensive scheme, and I think they’ll use me to the best of my abilities.”
Las Vegas general manager John Spytek said that Jeanty was a player the team coveted in the draft.
“As we went through the evaluation, we talked to him and we talked to people around him at Boise and the people that support him,” Spytek said. “You get to know the kind of person he is and the competitor he is, and it made a lot of sense at a position that we need, that we really value in coach Carroll’s system and Chip’s system. He can be a foundational piece for us, and he’s going to chew up a lot of yards and score a lot of touchdowns, is the hope.”
The Raiders are coming off a 4-13 season and a fourth-place finish in the AFC West.