What Spencer Danielson said about Boise State’s road victory over Nevada
Boise State (6-2, 4-0) forced five turnovers and allowed zero points over the final three quarters in Friday’s 24-3 Mountain West road victory against Nevada (1-7, 0-4).
“This is a really, really good team win,” head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “Short week, on the road. We knew we were going to get Nevada’s best, and our goal was to be our best tonight. … It’s hard to win, and I’m proud of our team for finding a way to win on the road.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame comments.
On defensive performance
“I’m proud of how our defense played tonight. They were given a lot of different stuff to defend, had some missed tackles early, some third-down losses, but they were relentless. Finding a way to hold a team to three points, a complete shutout in the second half, hats off to our defense.
“We knew we had to defend a lot. That freshman quarterback (Carter Jones) is a good player. They have a lot of different weapons, a lot of different things and guys we had to defend. And I’m proud of how our guys handled it.”
On cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy, Jeremiah Earby
“I know early on in the season — and rightfully so — there was a bunch of things (being said) about our pass defense and our corners and some of our defensive backs coaches. When you really look at the body of work, our guys have played well. Now does that mean perfect? Absolutely not. There are a lot of things to improve on. But we’ve played some really good teams, and our guys have played good football.
“Tonight, those two guys were battling, banged up this time of year and finding a way to make huge plays in the game. I mean you take those turnovers off the board and it’s a whole different football game. It gave our offense a chance to get going and find a way to end the game.”
On long scoring drives
“We just have to make our plays on offense. Early on, a dropped ball, a lack of communication, not the right ID. We just have to make our plays. And in those long drives, it wasn’t perfect, but we found a way just to inch away, inch away. We’ve got to get positive yards on first down, don’t have penalties that put us behind the sticks, and our guys did that.
“We know if we’re operating the way we should as an offense, we’re not only going to be explosive — we weren’t very explosive tonight — but we did find a way to wear them out, and that’s our goal every single week.”