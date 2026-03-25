Who were the standouts at Boise State’s 2026 Pro Day?

Defensive tackle Braxton Fely put on a show for NFL scouts during Boise State’s annual Pro Day on Tuesday.

With representatives from more than 20 NFL teams in attendance, the 6-foot-1, 296-pound Fely did 38 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, Kentucky defensive lineman David Gusta had the top bench press performance among all players at 37 reps.

“I’m super stoked. That was one of my goals to get high on the bench because you rarely see that, and it happened,” Fely said following his standout performance. “A lot of training and work went into it. Shoutout to the guys at (OFFTHEFIELD Sports Training in Meridian), they do a great job and I’m excited for things to come.”

Fely, who was not invited to the NFL Combine, was a three-year starter for the Broncos at defensive tackle. He finished his career with 67 total tackles (20 for loss), 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

Fely has not appeared on any NFL mock drafts.

“There’s a big chip (on my shoulder),” Fely said. “A lot of people from smaller schools get under-looked, especially people who are shorter, like myself. So I like just giving it my all, showing people that it doesn’t matter based off height, based off what school you go to. If you have the right work ethic, things will happen.”

Safety Zion Washington also had a strong showing at Pro Day, including a vertical jump of 41.5 inches. The mark would’ve ranked second at the NFL Combine among safeties behind Arizona’s Genesis Smith (42.5 inches).

“I was proud of how I performed today,” Washington said. “All the training I put in, finally being able to put it on display for everyone to see, it felt good.”

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound Washington was a two-year starter at safety for Boise State. During his five seasons with the Broncos, Washington recorded 167 total tackles (8.5 for loss), two sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Boise State’s top NFL Draft prospect—offensive lineman Kage Casey—had an off day on the bench press with 20 reps. Casey recorded a 31-inch vertical and did not speak to the media following Pro Day.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Casey, who entered his junior season as a potential first-round pick, is now expected to be a mid-round selection.

The 2026 NFL Draft will run April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.