Why this Boise State football team feels different than last year

It was a mixed bag for Boise State football in 2025.

The Broncos were able to capture their third straight Mountain West title but finished with a disappointing 9-5 overall record. In the five losses, Boise State scored an average of 7.6 points while allowing 29.4.

Head coach Spencer Danielson and staff made multiple changes ahead of spring practice and fall camp, resulting in a strong preseason for the Broncos with a looming Week 1 showdown against second-ranked Oregon.

Here are three areas where the 2026 Broncos feel different from last season’s version entering Year 1 of the rebuilt Pac-12.

1. Year 2 in new offense

Dirk Koetter called the plays during Boise State’s run to the College Football Playoff in 2024. The longtime coach moved into an analyst role last season and handed off offensive coordinator duties to Nate Potter, who had an up-and-down season in his new role.



The Broncos did rank 24th nationally at 424 total yards of offense per game but landed much lower in red zone efficiency (83 percent scoring rate, No. 78 nationally), turnovers lost (21, No. 109) and penalties per game (6.9, No. 94).



Potter believes the offense will take a step forward this season with quarterback Maddux Madsen and star running backs Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines back in the fold.



“I think our consistency, our resiliency, is improving,” Potter told local media during fall camp. “The big difference is just guys are going out and making plays more consistently.”

2. Improved wide receiver options

Boise State’s receiver unit was unreliable last season, leading the MWC in total drops (29) and dropped pass rate (15.6 percent).



The Broncos overhauled their receiver room during the offseason with transfers Darren Morris (Southern University) and Akeem Wright (De Anza College) and true freshman sensation Rasean Jones. Returning receivers Cam Bates and Ben Ford, who is coming off an ACL injury, are also promising options for Madsen.



The receiver group is largely unproven at the FBS level, but Danielson has been impressed with the retooled unit in fall camp.

3. Better pass rush depth

The Broncos led the nation in sacks during the 2024 season with 55 but dipped to 27 last year, ranking No. 76 in the country at 1.93 per game. Boise State did not record a single sack in three of its five losses.



Jayden Virgin-Morgan was essentially a one-man pass rush in 2025. He tallied six sacks and 36 quarterback pressures last year after piling up 10 sacks and 43 pressures as a sophomore.



Virgin-Morgan, who was recently rated a top-100 player in college football, should have more help this season with the development of Roman Caywood, Bol Bol and Jaden Williams. The Broncos are also hoping to get more pressure from defensive end Max Stege, who has four career sacks.



