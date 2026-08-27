4 Boise State freshmen who could make an immediate impact against Oregon

Boise State is a developmental program that rarely relies on incoming freshmen to make an immediate impact on the field.

The Broncos could buck the trend in 2026 after signing the highest-rated recruiting class in program history last cycle.

Here are four true freshmen who are making a strong push for early playing time as Boise State prepares to open the season at second-ranked Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive tackle

The Broncos have a lot of questions at defensive tackle behind projected starters David Latu and Mikaio Edward, and Alailefaleula could be in line for a bigger role than expected this fall.

The 6-foot, 295-pound Alailefaleula earned MaxPreps Alaska Player of the Year honors after helping lead Anchorage’s Bartlett High School to the Division I state championship game. He had a monster senior season with 117 total tackles (25 for loss) and 11 sacks.

The No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in Alaska, Alailefaleula was rated the No. 155 defensive line prospect nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings with a composite grade of 86.33.

Alailefaleula was viewed as a developmental prospect, but he is challenging for a rotation role after a breakout fall camp.

Keawe Browne, tight end

As previously reported, Browne was another fall camp star who will see the field as a true freshman after playing for Southern California power Corona Centennial High School.

“Keawe Browne is going to be a really good football player here,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after last week’s scrimmage. “He’s going to play a lot as a true freshman. He had a big catch today, he’s going to make big-time catches.”

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Browne checked in as the No. 56 player in California and the No. 45 tight end in the country. Browne’s 247Sports composite grade of 87.67 ranked fifth among Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class.

Rasean Jones, wide receiver

An instant star for Boise State in spring practice, Jones has emerged as a potential No. 1 receiving target for quarterback Maddux Madsen as a true freshman.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jones is a big-play threat with excellent hands. He could be the piece that unlocks the Broncos’ passing game in 2026.

Jones, Boise State’s No. 3 prospect in the composite rankings with a grade of 87.78, was the third-best recruit in Idaho and No. 109 wide receiver prospect nationally coming out of Rocky Mountain High School.

Madden Soliai, defensive back

Soliai made a strong push to start at nickelback and could have a role in the defensive back rotation this season.

A graduate of Hawaii’s Kahuku High School, Soliai was the Aloha State’s No. 8 prospect and No. 107 safety recruit nationally for the class of 2026. He earned a composite grade of 87.00.

The 5-foot-9, 191-pound Soliai, who flipped his commitment from UCLA to Boise State head of signing day, appears to be a future star for the Broncos.