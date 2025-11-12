Will Boise State vs. San Diego State winner jump into College Football Playoff picture?
One thing is certain entering Saturday’s Mountain West showdown between Boise State (6-3, 4-1) and San Diego State (7-2, 4-1): the loser will be effectively eliminated from College Football Playoff contention.
Neither MWC co-leader appeared in the latest edition of the CFP rankings, which were released on Tuesday.
South Florida of the American Conference was the lone Group of Five representative in the rankings, checking in at No. 24. The Bulls (7-2, 4-1 American) routed Boise State in Week 1, 34-7.
The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
After Tuesday’s rankings reveal, CFP chair Mack Rhoades said that other Group of Five teams — including Boise State — received consideration by the 13-person committee.
“(Tulane and James Madison) were certainly part of the conversation and discussion when we talked about the Group of Five,” Rhoades said. “Memphis and — I’m thinking out loud here in terms of anybody else. It was Tulane, it was South Florida, it was Memphis, it was James Madison. San Diego State had the bad loss at Hawaii. Boise State was certainly part of the conversation, as well.”
Boise State, the two-time defending MWC champion, made the CFP last season for the first time in program history.
In the latest update from FanDuel, only James Madison of the Sun Belt and American members East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, South Florida and Tulane are the only Group of Five teams with listed CFP odds.
South Florida is the Group of Five favorite at +128, followed by North Texas (+220), James Madison (+290), Tulane (+630), Memphis (+1800), Navy (+3000) and East Carolina (+3500).
San Diego State was +1300 last week before suffering a 38-6 loss at Hawaii, snapping a six-game winning streak.
Boise State was removed from the board after falling to Fresno State on Nov. 1, 30-7. The Broncos were +1400 to make the CFP entering the Fresno State game.
The Aztecs are a +170 favorite to win the MWC, coming in just above Boise State at +210. UNLV (+600), New Mexico (+700), Hawaii (+800), Fresno State (+2000), Utah State (+2500), Wyoming (+30000) and San Jose State (+30000) also have odds listed by FanDuel.
San Diego State remains a short 2.5-point favorite in Saturday’s matchup with Boise State.
