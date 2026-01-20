After losing defensive lineman to Big 12 school, Boise State secures commitment from junior college standout

Boise State quickly bounced back from the loss of Nicholas Igwe by securing a commitment from De Anza College (California) defensive lineman Nicholas Igwe.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Igwe announced his commitment to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson on Tuesday.

Igwe put together two dominant seasons for De Anza College, recording 116 total tackles (36.5 for loss), nine sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. He was voted Golden Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Igwe is an unrated prospect by 247Sports who chose the Broncos over reported offers from Morgan State, New Haven, Stetson and Western Illinois, among others. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining with a redshirt year available.

The Broncos also signed wide receiver Akeem Wright from De Anza College.

Last weekend, Kilgore College (Texas) defensive lineman Nicholas Igwe flipped his commitment from Boise State to Utah.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Igwe tallied 35 total tackles (five for loss) and 2.5 sacks last season for Kilgore College.

Boise State is up to 33 signees for its 2026 recruiting class. Four of the signees are from the junior college ranks.

Here are the Broncos’ 33 incoming high school and junior college recruits for their 2026 recruiting class:

Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)

Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)

Adam Auston, linebacker, MacArthur (Oklahoma)

Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)

Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)

Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)

Keilan Chavies, running back, Hutto (Texas)

Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)

Lincoln Dunn, wide receiver, Melissa (Texas)

Rocky Dunn, linebacker, Melissa (Texas)

Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)

Terrious Favors, wide receiver, Carver (Georgia)

Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)

Cash Herrera, quarterback, The Bishop’s School (California)

Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)

Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)

Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)

Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Zyhaire Lewis, linebacker, Chaffey College (California)

AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)

Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)

CD Nuno, linebacker, Philomath (Oregon)

Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden

Andrew Rheubottom, defensive line, De Anza College (California)

Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Bradan Scott, punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)

Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)

Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)

Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)

Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)

Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)

Corey Webb Jr., edge rusher, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)

Akeem Wright, wide receiver, De Anza College (California)