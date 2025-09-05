Boise State class of 2026 quarterback commit shoots up recruiting rankings
247Sports released its updated class of 2026 recruiting rankings on Thursday, and two Boise State commits drew rave reviews from the scouting service.
Quarterback Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School jumped more than 50 spots in the class of 2026 national quarterback rankings from No. 74 to No. 23. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Bessinger is now rated an 89 overall by 247Sports, the highest-possible three-star ranking.
Terrious Favors, a two-way standout for Georgia’s Carer High School, is now listed as a four-star prospect with a 90 overall grade. 247Sports lists Favors as the No. 17 athlete nationally and the No. 28 overall prospect in Georgia.
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson will have to work hard to hang onto both prospects. Bessinger recently received an offer from BYU while Favors’ numerous suitors include Georgia, Louisville and Tulane.
Through three games as a senior, Bessinger is 90 of 120 passing (75 percent) for 1,162 yards with 16 touchdowns and no interceptions. Bessinger also has 22 carries for 122 yards and a pair of scores.
“High ceiling quarterback who looks primed for a big senior year,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote of Bessinger. “Has one of the cleanest strokes out West. Smooth, easy delivery and the ball jumps out of his hand.”
Bessinger and Davis (2-1) will be back in action on Friday against Alta (2-1).
Favors has helped lead Carver to a 3-0 start this season. The undefeated Panthers have a matchup with Mundy’s Mill (0-2) on Friday.
Favors leads Carver in rushing (219 yards), receiving (311 yards), total touchdowns (seven) and interceptions (two). He has also thrown a touchdown and punted six times for an average of 36.2 yards.
“Swiss Army knife with track speed that should be viewed as a potential game-changing offensive weapon,” 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote of Favors. “First one out the gate with his acceleration and seems to always be able to find an extra gear as he pulls away from defenders.”
With the ratings bump for Bessinger and Favors, Boise State is up to No. 62 in the 247Sports class of 2026 national team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 20 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)