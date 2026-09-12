Boise State 2028 QB commit takes visit to Oregon State

Willamette High School (Oregon) three-star quarterback Zeke Thomas, Boise State’s lone class of 2028 commitment, is still weighing his options.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Thomas made the short trip up Interstate 5 from Eugene to Corvallis this weekend to take an official baseball visit at Oregon State, Steve Wiltfong of On3 reported on Saturday. The Beavers are hosting No. 13 Texas Tech in a non-conference football game at Reser Stadium.

Boise State and Oregon State are now conference rivals in the rebuilt Pac-12.

Thomas is rated the nation’s No. 49 quarterback recruit and the No. 2 overall prospect in Oregon for the class of 2028 by On3. He holds reported offers from Boise State, Idaho, Oregon State and Sacramento State.

Baseball Northwest lists Thomas as the No. 1 baseball recruit in Oregon for his class. Thomas pitches and plays the outfield.

Oregon State boasts one of the best baseball programs in the country and has produced multiple football-baseball crossover stars, including current Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman and former NFL safety Jordan Poyer.

Boise State does not have a baseball program.

Thomas had a monster sophomore season on the gridiron, completing 166 of 252 passes (66 percent) for 2,652 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 370 yards and three TDs as Willamette finished with a 10-1 record while claiming the 6A South-Central Conference title.

Willamette went on to reach the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs.

The Wolverines are off to a 1-2 start this season with losses to 6A contender Lake Oswego and 5A title favorite Silverton and a victory over perennial 6A power Sherwood.

Willamette’s roster also features a pair of Division I-bound seniors: three-star linebacker Kawai Chamberlin (Oregon State commit) and lineman Tripp Johansen (Montana State commit).

The Broncos have already secured a commitment from class of 2027 quarterback Kael Snyder of Arizona’s Perry High School.

Snyder, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 38 quarterback in the country and No. 9 overall recruit in Arizona for the class of 2027 by On3. Snyder committed to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson last October over reported offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State and Washington, among others.

Perry is off to a 2-1 start this season.

The Broncos signed two three-star quarterbacks last cycle: Cash Herrera of The Bishop’s School (California) and Jackson Taylor of Thousand Oaks (California).

Boise State is set to return Herrera, Taylor and backup quarterback Max Cutforth next season while losing three-year starter Maddux Madsen to graduation.