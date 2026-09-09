Pac-12 football power rankings: Boise State remains top dog following Week 1 of college football season

The reborn Pac-12 officially launched last weekend, and the conference landed a few haymakers against a brutal schedule.

Five Pac-12 teams opened the season on the road against ranked opponents, and all five suffered defeats. But three of the games—including Boise State’s matchup with Oregon—were competitive deep into the fourth quarter.

Here is the Week 2 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 34-27 loss at No. 2 Oregon (Saturday, Sept. 5)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 0-1, 0-0

Analysis: The Broncos went toe-to-toe with a national title contender on the road and played clean football in all three phases.

Up next: Saturday vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

2. San Diego State

Last result: 53-20 home victory over Portland State (Saturday, Sept. 5)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 1-0, 0-0

Analysis: It wasn’t pretty, but the Aztecs ran for 237 yards and created three takeaways on defense in the rout of Big Sky bottom-dweller Portland State.

Up next: Saturday at UCLA, 5:15 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

3. Oregon State

Last result: 33-20 loss at No. 23 Houston (Saturday, Sept. 5)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 0-1, 0-0

Analysis: Similar to Boise State, the Beavers traded punches on the road against Houston while star transfer quarterback Braden Atkinson threw for 376 yards with two total touchdowns.

Up next: Saturday vs. No. 13 Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

4. Fresno State

Last result: 39-0 loss at No. 14 USC (Friday, Sept. 4)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 0-1, 0-0

Analysis: The Bulldogs should probably be lower following a disastrous showing at USC, but head coach Matt Entz deserves the benefit of the doubt coming off one bad performance.

Up next: Saturday vs. Sacramento State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

5. Washington State

Last result: 24-10 loss at No. 17 Washington (Sunday)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 0-1, 0-0

Analysis: The Cougars’ defense kept them in the game, but touted transfer quarterback Caden Pinnick and the Washington State offense couldn’t get on track in the Apple Cup.

Up next: Saturday at Kansas State, 10 a.m. (TNT)

6. Texas State

Last result: 59-7 loss at No. 5 Texas (Saturday, Sept. 5)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 0-0, 0-1

Analysis: After facing a College Football Playoff roster in Week 1, the Bobcats must regroup for a critical home matchup against American contender UTSA.

Up next: Saturday vs. UTSA, 1:30 p.m. (The CW)

7. Colorado State

Last result: 35-13 home win over Wyoming (Saturday, Sept. 5)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-0, 0-0

Analysis: The Rams scored three unanswered touchdowns in the final 19 minutes to put away lowly Wyoming at home.

Up next: Saturday vs. Southern Utah, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. Utah State

Last result: 29-17 home loss to Idaho State (Saturday, Sept. 5)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 0-1, 0-0

Analysis: The Aggies tossed four interceptions and didn’t create a takeaway in a ghastly home loss to FCS Idaho State.

Up next: Saturday at No. 19 Washington, 1:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)