Boise State lost a class of 2027 linebacker and gained a linebacker on Saturday.

Linkin Apana of Hawaii’s Kamehameha High School flipped his commitment from TCU to Boise State on Saturday. The news was first reported by Chris Van Sickle of 247Sports.

Earlier in the day, Ryce Palepoi of Utah’s Corner Canyon High School announced his decommitment from the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Apana is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 156 overall linebacker recruit nationally by On3. He also held reported offers from San Diego State, UNLV, Utah and Washington State, among others.

TCU fired head coach Sonny Dykes last weekend. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, a former Boise State standout who coached the Broncos from 2021-23, is TCU’s interim head coach.

Palepoi’s recruiting exploded in recent weeks with offers pouring in from California, Michigan, Texas and Utah.

“After a lot of prayer and talks with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Boise State,” Palepoi wrote on X. “First off, I want to thank all of the Boise State staff for believing in my family and I. I am forever grateful for the love they showed my family and the belief they have in my abilities. However, I am excited for what the future holds and I know that with prayer and time I will make the right decision. Thank you, Boise State.”

Palepoi finished his senior season with 100 total tackles (eight for loss), two sacks, five quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Corner Canyon won the Utah Class 6A state title.

College football’s early signing period will begin next Wednesday.

Here are Boise State’s 17 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Linkin Apana, linebacker, Kamehameha High School (Hawaii)

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Bryson Ford, defensive back, North Gwinnett High School (Georgia)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)

Keali’i Sione, linebacker, San Diego Mesa College (California)

Vuk Strbac, offensive line, Maine South High School (Illinois)

Benjamin Wiepert, defensive back, Wilsonville High School (Oregon)