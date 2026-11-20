No. 17 Boise State has picked up a pair of commitments in November from North Gwinnett High School (Georgia) defensive back Bryson Ford and Wilsonville High School (Oregon) linebacker/safety Ben Wiepert.

The addition of Wiepert is particularly impactful as one of the Broncos’ most intriguing class of 2027 prospects—linebacker Ryce Palepoi of Utah power Corner Canyon High School—appears to be looking elsewhere.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Palepoi committed to Boise State in June after converting from quarterback to linebacker during spring practice. Palepoi has emerged as one of the best linebackers in Utah this season, recording 92 total tackles (eight for loss) with two sacks, five quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Palepoi’s recruitment has exploded in recent weeks with offers pouring in from Arizona State, Baylor, California, Michigan, Texas and Utah.

According to Greg Biggins of On3, Palepoi will take an official visit to Texas this weekend. The fifth-ranked Longhorns (8-2, 5-2 SEC) are hosting Arkansas (4-6, 2-5).

Boise State (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) could face Texas in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

Palepoi visited Utah in late October and took official visits to California and Michigan earlier this month.

A consensus three-star prospect, Palepoi is rated the No. 9 overall player in Utah by ESPN.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Wiepert is rated a three-star prospect by On3 and the No. 11 overall class of 2027 recruit in Oregon. He flipped his commitment from New Mexico to Boise State earlier this week.

Wiepert is a two-way standout for Wilsonville who has 231 total tackles for his high school career. As a senior, Wiepert has 51 catches for 727 yards and nine touchdowns with 91 total tackles (two for loss), two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

College football’s early signing period will begin on Dec. 2 and close on Dec. 4.

Here are the Broncos’ 16 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Parker Bagley, defensive line, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

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Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

Bryson Ford, defensive back, North Gwinnett High School (Georgia)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)

Benjamin Wiepert, defensive back, Wilsonville High School (Oregon)