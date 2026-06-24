Boise State’s highest-rated class of 2027 commit receives in-state offer from Washington Huskies

Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson won a massive recruiting battle in early June for the services of three-star athlete J’Isaiah Mitchell.

Mitchell, a wide receiver and defensive back for Washington’s Puyallup High School, is rated the No. 62 athlete nationally and the No. 10 overall prospect in Washington in the 247Sports class of 2027 composite rankings. He committed to the Broncos on June 2 over reported offers from BYU, California, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV and Washington State, among others.

Following a strong showing at University of Washington’s Passing and Lineman Camp last week, Mitchell earned an offer from the Huskies.

“Blessed to receive an offer to play defensive back at the University of Washington,” Mitchell wrote on X.

The 6-foot-5, 196-pound Mitchell hauled in 51 passes for 770 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior last season while notching 21 total tackles on defense. Mitchell will enter his final season at Puyallup with 92 career receptions for 1,301 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Puyallup won the Class 4A South Puget Sound League title in 2025 and finished the year with a 12-1 overall record after falling to conference rival Sumner in the state semifinals.

The Broncos are recruiting Mitchell as a wide receiver.

Mitchell is rated an 87.33 overall in the 247Sports class of 2027 composite rankings. He is Boise State’s highest-rated class of 2027 recruit, checking in just above Perry High School (Arizona) quarterback Kael Snyder (87.11 overall), Laguna Beach High School (California) edge rusher Grayson Kazmouz (86.50), Damien High School (California) running back Malachi McFarland (86.50) and Wilton High School (Iowa) tight end Bryer Putman (86.50).

Boise State’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 71 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings and fourth in the new Pac-12 behind Washington State (No. 65), Texas State (No. 66) and San Diego State (No. 69).

Here are the Broncos’ 15 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Parker Bagley, defensive line, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kingston Parks, wide receiver, Aledo High School (Texas)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)