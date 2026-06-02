Boise State stays hot on recruiting trail with commitment from two-way Washington prospect

Boise State kicked off the month of June with another class of 2027 commitment.

J’Isaiah Mitchell, a three-star athlete from Washington’s Puyallup High School, announced his commitment to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson on Monday.

“Blessed to be committed to Boise State University!,” Mitchell wrote on X.

The 6-foot-5, 196-pound Mitchell has played wide receiver and cornerback during his three seasons with Puyallup’s varsity team. He notched 51 receptions for 770 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior while recording 21 total tackles on defense. Mitchell will enter his senior season with 92 career catches for 1,301 yards and 11 TDs.

Puyallup won the Class 4A South Puget Sound League last season and finished with a 12-1 overall record after losing to conference rival Sumner in the state semifinals, 42-35. Puyallup routed Sumner during the regular season.

Mitchell holds an overall rating of 87.33 in the 247Sports class of 2027 composite rankings. He is the Broncos’ highest-rated class of 2027 recruit.

A three-star prospect, Mitchell is rated the No. 65 athlete nationally and the No. 10 recruit in Washington in the composite rankings. The two-way star also held reported offers from BYU, California, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington and Washington State, among others.

Mitchell is Boise State’s fifth known commitment for the recruiting class of 2027, joining Laguna Beach High School (California) edge rusher Grayson Kazmouz, Damien High School (California) running back Malachi McFarland, St. John Bosco High School (California) defensive lineman Kekoa Peko and Perry High School (Arizona) quarterback Kael Snyder. All five commits are three-star prospects.

Snyder ranks second behind Mitchell in the 247Sports composite rating at 87.11, followed by McFarland (86.50), Kazmouz (86.50) and Peko (85.00).

Kazmouz and Peko both announced their commitments to Boise State last weekend. McFarland committed to the Broncos on May 19. Snyder has been committed to Boise State since October 2025.

With the four recent additions, the Broncos are up to No. 63 in the 247Sports class of 2027 composite team rankings.

San Diego State leads the way in the team rankings among new Pac-12 schools at No. 54. The Aztecs have eight commits, including 88.00 overall linebacker Isaiah Phelps from California’s Oxnard Pacifica High School.

Boise State ranks second behind San Diego State, followed by Washington State (No. 70), Oregon State (No. 73), Fresno State (No. 80), Texas State (No. 85) and Colorado State (No. 110). Utah State has one unranked recruit for the class of 2027.