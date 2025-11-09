Boise State lands commitment from Swedish class of 2026 edge rusher
After losing a three-star class of 2026 defensive back prospect last week, Boise State picked up a commitment from a three-star edge rusher over the weekend.
Gustaf Henriks Ras, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound lineman from Sweden, announced his commitment to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson on Saturday.
“Committed!,” Ras wrote on X. “Bleed Blue.”
Ras is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 2 overall prospect in Sweden. He is the No. 69 edge rusher prospect for the class of 2026.
The 21-year-old Ras had a long list of suitors with reported Power 4 offers from Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M. He will arrive on Boise State’s campus in January as a true freshman.
With the addition of Ras, the Broncos are back up to 22 known commits for their 2026 recruiting class.
Last week, three-star cornerback Jayden Flournoy from Texas’ Burleson High School announced his decommitment from Boise State.
Flournoy is rated the No. 152 cornerback prospect nationally in the 247Sports Class of 2026 composite rankings and the No. 233 overall player in Texas. He committed to Boise State in June over offers from Colorado State, North Texas, Texas State, Wake Forest and numerous others.
Flournoy wrapped up his senior season at Burleson with 34 total tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Elks finished 3-6 overall and missed the Class 5A state playoffs.
As of Sunday, Boise State is sitting at No. 56 in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 22 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)