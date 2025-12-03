Boise State on track for highest-rated recruiting class in program history

With a move to the Pac-12 on the horizon, Boise State is recruiting at historic levels under head coach Spencer Danielson.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Broncos’ 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 51 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. The 29-player class is on track to be the highest-rated group in program history.

Boise State signed top-55 national classes twice under Chris Petersen in 2011 (No. 53) and 2013 (No. 55) and once under Bryan Harsin in 2019 (No. 55).

“Had an awesome signing day today,” Danielson said on Wednesday ahead of the Broncos’ (8-4, 6-2) Mountain West championship game showdown with UNLV (10-2). Friday’s kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.

“Really proud of the guys that our coaches were able to find, recruit, and build relationships with because we do things differently here, we recruit different. We want to find the uncommon players in this country — or even out of this country — and I feel like we did.”

The Broncos signed one composite four-star recruit in wide receiver Terrious Favors of Georgia’s Carver High School. Favors was the first class of 2026 player to commit to Boise State and stuck with the Broncos as his stock soared.

Offensive tackle Kole Cronin from Nevada’s Bishop Manogue High School is also rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

“Yes, there’s a lot of talent in this group, but more importantly I really believe all of their ceilings are really high because of their character,” Danielson said. “The three biggest things we wanted with this class were they love football, number one. They have a love of football, they love playing this game. … Secondly, no one is going to out-work them. And thirdly, all about the team.

“When I look at those three things for guys that have been here and were really successful, those are our best guys.”

The Broncos signed 27 high school recruits, one junior college player (safety Kyle High from College of San Mateo) and one international prospect (Swedish edge rusher Gustaf Henriks Ras).

“We are a high school-focused recruiting team, and that’s the future of this program,” Danielson said. “We’re about development, we’re a developmental program.”

Boise State landed a pair of Southern California high school quarterbacks in Cash Herrera (The Bishop’s School) and Jackson Taylor (Thousand Oaks High School).

Danielson said the Broncos will not look to add a transfer portal quarterback during the winter cycle.

“Right, now we feel really good,” Danielson said. “Love the two high school kids we signed … and we feel really good about the room and where it’s growing to. For us, we’re always looking to see what is out there for this program. But for right now, we’re not going to recruit the transfer portal for a quarterback.”

Boise State has the top-rated signing class in the Group of Five, coming in above UNLV (No. 56) and Appalachian State (No. 57).

Here are the signing class national rankings for each member of the new Pac-12:

51. Boise State

61. Texas State

62. Colorado State

65. Washington State

72. Fresno State

77. San Diego State

104. Utah State

130. Oregon State

Colorado State and Oregon State both hired new head coaches last week.