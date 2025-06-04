Boise State’s recruiting spree continues with class of 2026 athlete commitment
Boise State had a recruiting day for the ages on Tuesday as four class of 2026 prospects announced their commitment to the Broncos.
Jacob Arbuckle II (Tahquitz High School, California), Kole Cronin (Bishop Manogue High School, Nevada) and Hakeim Smalls (Archbishop Murphy High School, Washington) all announced their commitments in the afternoon, and rising athlete Corey Webb Jr. followed in the evening with a post on X.
“I am grateful to everyone who gave me a chance and believed in me,” Webb wrote on X. “I’m truly blessed to announce my commitment to (Boise State football). Thank you God!”
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Webb Jr. plays both ways for Arizona’s Tonopah Valley High School at wide receiver and defensive end. He projects as an edge rusher for the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson.
As a junior, Webb Jr. caught 12 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns while recording 27 total tackles (three for loss), three sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and an interception on defense.
Webb Jr. blew up as a recruit during the spring circuit, picking up offers from Boise State, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State and numerous others. He is an unrated prospect by 247Sports.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Arbuckle II is also a two-way standout for Tahquitz at wide receiver and defensive back. The three-star prospect holds a personal record of 10.55 seconds in the 100 meters.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Cronin plays both ways for Bishop Manogue at offensive tackle and defensive end. Another three-star prospect, Cronin is rated the No. 7 overall recruit in Nevada by 247Sports.
At 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Smalls stars on the offensive line. The three-star prospect is rated the No. 21 class of 2026 recruit in Washington by 247Sports.
Following Tuesday’s additions, Boise State is up to No. 52 in the 247Sports team rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 11 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Bryson Beaver, quarterback, Vista Murrieta (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)