Defensive tackle with NFL bloodlines commits to Boise State

Boise State kept its recruiting momentum going last weekend by securing two class of 2027 commitments.

Three-star Southern California edge rusher Grayson Kazmouz (Laguna Beach High School) announced his commitment to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson on Saturday. One day later, fellow Southern California star Kekoa Peko, a three-star defensive tackle, committed to Boise State.

“We home,” Peko wrote on X on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Peko attends Southern California power St. John Bosco, a four-time California Open Division state champion. He is the nephew of former NFL defensive linemen Domata Peko and Kyle Peko.

Domata Peko was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft coming out of Michigan State and spent 15 seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He wrapped up his NFL career with 616 total tackles and 20 sacks.

Kyle Peko starred for Oregon State and went undrafted in 2016. He has played for six NFL teams and finished last year on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad.

Kekoa Peko is a coveted class of 2027 prospect who held reported offers from Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Michigan, UNLV, Washington State and numerous others before committing to the Broncos. In the 247Sports class of 2027 rankings, Peko is rated the No. 84 overall prospect in California and the No. 117 defensive line recruit nationally.

Peko tallied 22 total tackles (two for loss) as a sophomore and appeared in nine games last year for St. John Bosco, recording 30 total tackles (three for loss) and 2.5 sacks. St. John Bosco went 9-2 overall and finished in a three-way tie with Mater Dei and Santa Margarita atop the Trinity League, one of the strongest conferences in the country.

Peko is the fourth class of 2027 prospect to commit to Boise State, joining Damien High School (California) running back Malachi McFarland, Perry High School (Arizona) quarterback Kael Snyder and Kazmouz.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Kazmouz is rated the No. 79 overall recruit in California and the No. 83 edge rusher nationally in the 247Sports class of 2027 composite rankings. His other offers included Fresno State, Hawaii, Nebraska, San Diego State and UNLV.

McFarland, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back, checks in as the No. 79 overall recruit in California and the No. 79 running back prospect nationally in the composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Snyder is the nation’s No. 47 quarterback and No. 17 overall prospect in Arizona in the composite rankings.