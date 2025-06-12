Class of 2026 quarterback prospect decommits from Boise State
One of Boise State’s top class of 2026 recruits is no longer in the fold.
On Wednesday, quarterback Bryson Beaver of Southern California’s Vista Murrieta High School announced that he received a scholarship offer from the Oregon Ducks. Soon after, Beaver posted on X that he is no longer committed to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson.
“Earlier this week, after speaking with coach Danielson, I made the decision to decommit from Boise State and reopen my recruiting process,” Beaver wrote on X. “This decision was a tremendously difficult one, because of how good the Boise State family has been to us. My family and I have nothing but gratitude for the kindness that has been shown to us by the Boise State coaching staff and Bronco Nation as a whole. I wish the Boise State family nothing but the best in the future.”
A three-star prospect, Beaver is rated the No. 95 overall class of 2026 recruit in California in the 247Sports composite rankings. He committed to the Broncos in April over reported offers from Coastal Carolina, UNLV, Utah and numerous others.
Beavers was recently selected to compete in the Elite 11 Finals.
247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins compared Beaver to former East Carolina standout Katin Houser.
“Confident passer with surprising escape powers that’s willing to challenge both man and zone coverage at all three levels,” Ivins wrote in an evaluation of Beaver. “Looks the part with an athletic frame that’s pushing 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. Can drive the football with both pace and touch to the intermediate level and win with anticipatory throws. Effective on sprint/roll outs as he has proven to be rather accurate on the move and will drop the elbow to generate torque. Finds ways to get out of sacks and will extend plays with his creativity as he spins away from defenders.
“Can get caught trying to do a little too much at times, but a hunt-or-be-hunted mindset can be hard to find in a young signal caller. Needs to improve as a deep-shot taker and keep progressing as a decision-maker, but should be viewed as a late-bloomer that has the tools to eventually emerge as a trusted starter on Saturdays.”
Boise State still has one commitment from a class of 2026 quarterback in Tradon Bessinger, a three-star prospect from Utah’s Davis High School.
With Beaver’s decommitment, Boise State is down to No. 55 nationally in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 11 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)