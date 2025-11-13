Class of 2026 safety flips from UCLA to Boise State
After losing two class of 2026 commits in four-star quarterback Tradon Bessinger and three-star defensive back Jayden Flournoy, Boise State has regained some momentum on the recruiting front.
The Broncos landed a commitment from promising Swedish edge rusher Gustaf Henriks Ras over the weekend and received another pledge on Thursday from safety Madden Soliai of Hawaii power Kahuku High School.
Soliai committed to UCLA in June but visited Boise State last weekend during the bye week. The Broncos (6-3, 4-1) have a critical Mountain West road game against San Diego State (7-2, 4-1) this week.
Soliai announced his flip from UCLA to Boise State on Thursday.
A three-star prospect, Soliai is the nation’s No. 1,013 recruit in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He was rated the No. 8 overall prospect in Hawaii.
Soliai also held reported offers from Arizona, California, Colorado State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State and numerous others.
Soliai and Kahuku will face Campbell High School on Nov. 21 in the Hawaii Division I Open state semifinals.
Bessinger, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback from Utah’s Davis High School, announced his commitment to Iowa last weekend.
Bessinger is the nation’s No. 205 overall player in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He is rated the No. 14 quarterback recruit in the country and the No. 4 prospect in Utah.
On Wednesday, Flournoy announced that he received an offer from Michigan State.
With the addition of Soliai, Boise State is up to No. 54 in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 23 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)