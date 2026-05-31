Boise State secures class of 2027 commitment from rising California edge rusher

Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson secured another class of 2027 commitment over the weekend.

Three-star edge rusher Grayson Kazmouz from Southern California’s Laguna Beach High School announced his commitment to the Broncos on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Kazmouz had a big junior season for Laguna Beach, notching 60 total tackles (14 for loss), 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. The Breakers finished 9-2 overall last year and reached the Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.

Kazmouz is rated the No. 79 overall prospect in California and the No. 83 edge rusher nationally in the 247Sports class of 2027 composite rankings. He committed to Boise State over reported offers from Fresno State, Hawaii, Nebraska, San Diego State and UNLV, among others.

Kazmouz is the Broncos’ third known commitment for the class of 2027, joining Damien High School (California) running back Malachi McFarland and Perry High School (Arizona) quarterback Kael Snyder.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound McFarland tallied 1,002 yards of total offense last year (894 rushing, 108 receiving) with 12 total touchdowns. Damien closed the 2025 season with an 8-3 overall record and a 3-2 mark in Southern Section Baseline League play.

McFarland is also a track and field star who qualified for the CIF state championships in the 100 meters. He ran a wind-aided time of 10.37 seconds—a new personal record—in the finals to place fourth.

A coveted prospect, McFarland committed to Boise State earlier this month over reported offers from Arizona, California, Oregon, UCLA, Utah and numerous others. He is rated the No. 79 overall recruit in California and the No. 79 running back prospect nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Snyder connected on 182 of 325 passes (58 percent) for 2,720 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his junior season for Perry. He also ran for a pair of scores.

Snyder, who committed to the Broncos last October, is the nation’s No. 47 quarterback and the No. 17 overall prospect in Arizona in the 247Sports composite rankings. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Utah and Washington, among others.

Boise State’s 2026 signing class ranked No. 51 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings, the highest-rated class in program history. The Broncos signed top-55 national classes twice under Chris Petersen in 2011 (No. 53) and 2013 (No. 55) and once under Bryan Harsin in 2019 (No. 55).