Electric class of 2026 athlete commits to Boise State
Boise State kept its recruiting momentum going on Saturday by securing a verbal commitment from Mariyon Sloan, a versatile offensive weapon from California’s Shafter High School.
Sloan saw time at several positions as a junior but is slated to play running back for the Broncos.
“Beyond blessed,” Sloan wrote on X. “100 percent committed.”
The speedy 5-foot-11, 180-pound Sloan has scored 60 career touchdowns for Shafter. He ran for 1,419 yards and 21 touchdowns last fall while catching 24 passes for 311 yards and six more scores. He also had two punt return TDs and returned a fumble to the end zone.
Sloan mostly played wide receiver as a sophomore and caught 17 TDs.
A two-time South Sequoia League Player of the Year, Sloan is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He checks in at No. 145 in the California class of 2026 prospect rankings.
Sloan chose the Broncos over reported offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, UNLV and Washington State, among others.
Sloan’s tackle-breaking, vision and top-end speed are reminiscent of former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns a season ago. Jeanty was selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Earlier in the week, Boise State secured a commitment from tight end Darren Schmitt of Washington’s Evergreen High School.
Schmitt plays tight end and defensive end for Evergreen, but the talented athlete is ticketed for offense at the next level. He was voted first-team all-3A Greater St. Helens League as a junior on offense.
After adding commitments from Schmitt and Sloan, Boise State is sitting at No. 50 nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are Boise State’s seven known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Bryson Beaver, quarterback, Vista Murrieta (California)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
LaGary Mitchell, linebacker, Meridian (Idaho)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)