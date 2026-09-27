Former Boise State quarterback commit lands with Pac-12 rival

Former Boise State quarterback commit Zeke Thomas, a three-star class of 2028 prospect from Oregon’s Willamette High School, has found his new home.

Thomas announced his commitment to Pac-12 legacy member Oregon State for football and baseball on Sunday. Thomas is rated the No. 1 baseball prospect in Oregon by Baseball Northwest.

“I’m blessed and excited to announce that I’m committed to Oregon State University to play football and baseball,” Thomas wrote on X. “Growing up in Corvallis, I always hoped this dream would come true.

“First, I want to thank God. None of this happens without him. All glory to him. Thank you to (head football coach JaMarcus) Shephard, (head baseball coach Mitch) Canham, and both staffs for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for pushing me every day, and to my family for always being there. I couldn't have done this without you.”

The 6-foot, 195-pound Thomas committed to Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson in March but backed off his commitment earlier this month.

Thomas reportedly took two official visits to Oregon State in September for football and baseball. He is a pitcher and outfielder on the diamond.

Oregon State boasts one of the top baseball programs in the country with three national titles since 2006. Boise State does not have a baseball program.

Thomas is rated the No. 48 quarterback prospect in the country and the No. 3 recruit in Oregon in the 247Sports class of 2028 rankings.

Boise State does not have a known commitment for the class of 2028.

The Broncos’ 2027 recruiting class features 14 known commits. One of the prospects is three-star quarterback Kael Snyder from Arizona’s Perry High School.

Snyder is rated the No. 41 quarterback nationally and the No. 16 overall recruit in Arizona for the class of 2027 by 247Sports.

Here are the Broncos’ 14 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Parker Bagley, defensive line, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)