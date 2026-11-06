Highly recruited class of 2027 Georgia defensive back commits to Boise State

Things had been quiet on the Boise State recruiting front after the Broncos lost class of 2028 quarterback prospect Zeke Thomas to Pac-12 rival Oregon State in September.

The Broncos hosted North Gwinnett High School (Georgia) defensive back Bryson Ford for an official visit last weekend, and Ford officially announced his commitment to Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson on Thursday.

“1,000 percent committed,” Ford wrote on X. “All glory to God.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Ford is an unranked prospect by 247Sports and On3. He held reported offers from numerous Power Four programs, including BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Wake Forest.

Ford is a versatile defensive back who is capable of playing cornerback, nickel and safety.

As a senior, Ford has 41 total tackles (two for loss), five pass breakups and one interception. North Gwinnett (8-1, 4-1) will take on Class 7A region rival Parkview (7-2, 4-1) on Friday to close the regular season.

Ford was also productive as a junior with 39 total tackles (four for loss), four interceptions, 23 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Ford is the third class of 2027 defensive back to commit to Boise State this cycle, joining Jayden Bradley of Eaglecrest (Colorado) and Hassan Smith of Desert Mountain High School (Arizona). Bradley and Smith are both three-star prospects.

Boise State three-star linebacker recruit Ryce Palepoi of Utah power Corner Canyon High School has received several major offers following a strong start to his senior season. Arizona, California and Utah have all offered Palepoi in recent weeks.

Palepoi has 77 total tackles (eight for loss) with two sacks and five quarterback hurries this fall.

Here are the Broncos’ 15 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Parker Bagley, defensive line, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

Bryson Ford, defensive back, North Gwinnett High School (Georgia)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)