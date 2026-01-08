Junior college defender commits to Boise State

While the transfer portal is in full force, Boise State isn’t quite done with its traditional 2026 recruiting class.

On Thursday, the Broncos received a commitment from junior college linebacker Zyhaire Lewis. The versatile defender announced his commitment on X.

“I’m home!,” Lewis wrote on X.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Lewis played safety for Southern California’s Chaffey College. He will be a linebacker for the Broncos.

Lewis was previously committed to Nevada. He also held reported offers from Presbyterian, Stetson and Wagner.

During his sophomore season at Chaffey College, Lewis recorded 47 total tackles (5.5 for loss) and an interception in nine games.

The Broncos’ 30-player 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 50 in the 247Sports composite rankings. It’s the highest-rated class in program history.

Boise State signed top-55 national classes twice under Chris Petersen in 2011 (No. 53) and 2013 (No. 55) and once under Bryan Harsin in 2019 (No. 55).

“Really proud of the guys that our coaches were able to find, recruit, and build relationships with because we do things differently here, we recruit different,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said last month. “We want to find the uncommon players in this country — or even out of this country — and I feel like we did.”

Here are the Broncos’ 30 incoming prep and junior college recruits for their 2026 recruiting class:

Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)

Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)

Adam Auston, linebacker, MacArthur (Oklahoma)

Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)

Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)

Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)

Keilan Chavies, running back, Hutto (Texas)

Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)

Rocky Dunn, linebacker, Melissa (Texas)

Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)

Terrious Favors, wide receiver, Carver (Georgia)

Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)

Cash Herrera, quarterback The Bishop’s School (California)

Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)

Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)

Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)

Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Zyhaire Lewis, linebacker, Chaffey College (California)

AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)

Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)

CD Nuno, linebacker, Philomath (Oregon)

Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden

Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Bradan Scott, punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)

Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)

Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)

Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)

Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)

Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)

Corey Webb Jr., edge rusher, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)