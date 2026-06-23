Rising Colorado defensive back commits to Boise State

Boise State’s 2027 recruiting class is filling up fast.

On Monday, the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson received another commitment from Eaglecrest High School (Colorado) defensive back Jayden Bradley.

“I’m grateful and proud to announce that I am committed to Boise State!,” Bradley wrote on X. “I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and everyone who has helped me along the way. The work isn’t over.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bradley is an unrated prospect by 247Sports. He also held reported offers from Cornell, New Mexico State, Sam Houston and Wyoming.

Bradley had a strong junior season for Eaglecrest with 60 total tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. The Raptors qualified for the Class 5A state playoffs and finished 7-5 overall.

Bradley also plays basketball for Eaglecrest and averaged 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal last year.

With the addition of Bradley, the Broncos are up to 15 known commitments for the class of 2027. Ten of the players are rated as three-star prospects by 247Sports.

Boise State’s highest-rated class of 2027 recruits are Lewiston High School (Idaho) edge rusher Parker Bagley, Puyallup High School (Washington) athlete J’Isaiah Mitchell, Wilton High School (Iowa) tight end Bryer Putman and Perry High School (Arizona) quarterback Kael Snyder. All four players are rated 87 overall by 247Sports.

Bagley committed to the Broncos earlier this month. He is the top overall prospect in Idaho and the No. 87 edge rusher nationally.

Mitchell, another June commit, is 247Sports’ No. 9 overall player in Washington and No. 73 athlete nationally.

Putman committed to Boise State on June 7 and is the No. 13 player in Iowa and No. 50 tight end in the country.

Snyder, Boise State’s first commit for the class of 2027, is the No. 16 Arizona recruit and No. 41 quarterback in the nation.

Here is Boise State’s 2027 recruiting class as of June 23.

Parker Bagley, defensive line, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kingston Parks, wide receiver, Aledo High School (Texas)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)