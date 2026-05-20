Speedster class of 2027 running back commits to Boise State

Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson secured the second piece of the program’s 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Three-star running back Malachi McFarland from California’s Damien High School announced his commitment to the Broncos on X.

“Bronco Nation I’m home!” McFarland wrote on X.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound McFarland is rated the No. 84 running back nationally and the No. 92 overall prospect in California in the 247Sports class of 2027 composite rankings.

A prized recruit, McFarland chose Boise State over reported offers from Arizona, California, Oregon, UCLA, Utah and numerous others.

McFarland compiled 1,002 yards of total offense as a junior (894 rushing, 108 receiving) with 12 total touchdowns in 11 games. Damien finished the 2025 season with an 8-3 overall record and a 3-2 mark in CIF Southern Section Baseline League play.

McFarland is also a standout sprinter who ran a wind-aided time of 10.45 seconds in the 100 meters at the Mt. SAC Relays. His wind-legal PR in the 100 is 10.48 seconds.

Former Boise State star running back Ian Johnson also attended Damien High School. Johnson ran for 4,158 yards and 58 touchdowns during his Boise State career and scored the game-winning two-point conversion on the Statue of Liberty play to upset Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, 43-42.

Boise State is entering the 2026 season with six running backs on its roster: Sire Gaines, Dylan Riley, Harry Stewart III, Juelz Goff, Keilan Chavies and Zeke Martinez, who joined the program as a quarterback. All six players are underclassmen.

Riley, a second-team all-Mountain West selection as a sophomore, led the team last year with 195 carries for 1,125 yards and 12 total touchdowns. Gaines had 161 carries for 811 yards and nine total TDs during the 2025 season.

McFarland is the second class of 2027 prospect to commit to the Broncos, joining three-star quarterback Kael Snyder from Arizona’s Perry High School.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Snyder committed to Boise State in October.

During his junior season for Perry, Snyder completed 182 of 325 passes (58 percent) for 2,720 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran for two TDs.

Snyder, a three-star prospect, is rated the nation’s No. 43 quarterback recruit and the No. 16 overall player in Arizona by 247Sports. His other reported offers included Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Utah and Washington.

Snyder is the son of former first-team All-American Oregon offensive tackle Adam Snyder, who went on to play in the NFL from 2005-14.