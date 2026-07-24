Where Boise State’s 2027 recruiting class ranks heading into fall camp

Boise State had an action-packed June on the recruiting front, securing commitments from 11 high school and junior college players.

The Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson haven’t landed a new recruit in July and are sitting on 15 known commitments for their 2027 recruiting class.

As of Friday morning, Boise State is ranked No. 75 nationally in the 247Sports class of 2027 composite team rankings. The Broncos’ class ranks sixth among new Pac-12 teams behind Fresno State (No. 64), Washington State (No. 65), San Diego State (No. 66), Oregon State (No. 73) and Colorado State (No. 74).

All five Pac-12 schools ahead of the Broncos have more commitments. Boise State’s average rating of 85.85 ranks second in the Pac-12 behind Texas State (86.17).

The Broncos’ highest-rated class of 2027 recruit is College of San Mateo edge rusher Beaux Sauve, who was recently awarded a fourth star by On3.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Sauve is rated an 88.50 overall and the No. 3 junior college prospect nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. Sauve committed to the Broncos in June over reported offers from Fresno State and UTSA.

Sauve was a difference-maker for College of San Mateo as a freshman, recording 34 total tackles (8.5 for loss), three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Athlete J’Isaiah Mitchell of Washington’s Puyallup High School is also a highly-ranked three-star prospect. Mitchell is the nation’s No. 879 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings with an overall rating of 87.33.

Mitchell, who also committed to the Broncos in June, holds reported offers from BYU, California, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington and Washington State, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 196-pound Mitchell caught 51 passes for 770 yards and seven touchdowns last year while recording 21 total tackles on defense. Mitchell is entering his senior season with 92 career receptions for 1,301 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Boise State is recruiting Mitchell as a wide receiver.

The Broncos’ third-highest-rated recruit is Perry High School (Arizona) quarterback Kael Snyder at 87.11 overall. Snyder is rated the No. 940 overall prospect in the country and the No. 48 quarterback in the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Snyder committed to the Broncos in October 2025 over numerous suitors.

As a junior, Snyder completed 182 of 325 passes (58 percent) for 2,720 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Here are the Broncos’ 15 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Parker Bagley, defensive line, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kingston Parks, wide receiver, Aledo High School (Texas)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)