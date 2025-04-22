ACC Looking to Make Impact in Round One of NFL Draft; ACC Daily, April 22, 2025
After months of anticipation and lead up, the NFL Draft finally kicks off this week on Thursday, April 27th and several former ACC stars are expecting to hear their nams annoucned as first round selections.
Beginning at the top of the draft with the No. 1 overall selection, the Tennessee Titans are a team in need of a quarterback that are in position to take what many view as this year's top signal caller. Cam Ward from Miami, throughout the draft process, has separated himself as an elite talent and the clear favorite to be selected first overall.
He recently jumped on a Twitch livestream and did all but quell any rumors surrounding himself to Tennessee by taking every opportunity he could to boost up both Titans players and coaches.
After Ward, the next player projected as a first round selection by many is former North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. While Ashton Jeanty has been the talk of the offseason, and the NFL has recently viewed running backs as a more expendable piece, Hampton's talent is undeniable.
He is viewed as a mid-late first round selection, and could very likely find himself suiting up for a multitude of teams in need of some help in the backfield. The Denver Broncos hold pick No. 20 in this year's draft, and have a history of selecting Tar Heel running backs, doing so in 2021 with Javonte Williams. Could we see a repeat of that year's draft?
The final ACC alumnus that has been widely projected as a first round selection is none other than 2024 Ted Hendricks award winner Donovan Ezeiruaku. He stands at 6-foot-2, 250 lbs. and has a incredibly high motor, as evidenced by his 16.5 sacks last season.
The former 3-Star prospect looks to be the perfect additional piece for a team such as Philadelphia or Buffalo who have most of their pieces in place, but are looking for some supplemental help.
Ezeiruaku was sensational for Boston College in 2024, but is a bit undersized to be an every down player in the NFL, so pairing him with a team that needs him to fill a smaller role is a recipe for success.
2025 NFL Draft Order
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles