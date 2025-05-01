What ACC Players Remain In The NBA Playoffs?; ACC Daily: May 1, 2025

Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
With the NBA Playoffs in full swing and some teams already being eliminated from NBA Finals contention, several former ACC players are still in the hunt for the Larry O'Brien trophy.
Some teams don't have an ounce of ACC flavor on their roster, but most have a few, with many being key contributors on teams with high hopes of playing further into the summer months. That being said, what ACC alumni are still left in the NBA Playoffs?
Oklahoma City Thunder
No former ACC players suit up for the Thunder.
Denver Nuggets
1. PJ Hall - Clemson
Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center PJ Hall (13) reacts after his three point basket in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Hall doesn't see much run for the Nuggets, but then again, he is backing up Nikola Jokic, so you take what you can get at that point.
2. Hunter Tyson - Clemson
Apr 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson (5) drives to the net against San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo (18) as forward Julian Champagnie (30) and guard Chris Paul (3) and center DeAndre Jordan (6) defend in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Tyson plays a similar reserve role as Hall for Denver, but the two are nevertheless on the roster for the four-seeded Nuggets, who are currently leading the series against the L.A. Clippers 3-2.
L.A. Clippers
3. Jordan Miller - Miami
Dec 16, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (11) handles the ball in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The former second round pick out of Miami, Jordan Miller, currently averages just over four points per game for a Clippers team that is looking to take Denver down to the wire.
Minnesota Timberwolves
4. Nickeil Alexander-Walker - Virginia Tech
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) passes in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
As a member of one of basketball's favorite teams right now, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has molded himself into a pro's pro, averaging a more than respectable nearly 10 points per game and taking some of the scoring load off Anthony Edwards when needed.
Houston Rockets
5. Steven Adams - Pittsburgh
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) defends the shot by Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Steven Adams has become a rim protector extraordinaire for Houston after bouncing around a few teams in the league, and the former Pitt Panther is now a veteran presence in a young, talented locker room.
Golden State Warriors
6. Quinten Post - Boston College
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) handles the ball against Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (right) during the second quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Former Boston College Eagle Quinten Post has been an emerging talent for the Warriors all season, and is now a driving force behind a playoff run that currently has Golden State leading the Rockets in a 3-2 series.
7. Braxton Key - Virginia
Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Braxton Key (12) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Admittedly, Braxton Key doesn't get a lot of playing time with Golden State. He's averaging just one point per game this season, but nonetheless, he's an ACC alum and he's on the roster.
Cleveland Cavaliers
8. De'Andre Hunter - Virginia
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) defends in the second quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Cavs have a whole lot of ACC talent on the roster, and they used that talent in an absolute shellacking of the Miami Heat, sweeping the foes from South Beach in round one.
9. Ty Jerome - Virginia
Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates his three-point basket in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
10. Donovan Mitchell - Louisville
Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) defends in the first quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
What more can be said about the Cavs' $35 million dollar man out of Louisville?
11. Jaylon Tyson - Cal
Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) dribbles beside Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
Tyson is another player in a bench role in the league, but he and the Cavs are looking to make a real push for this year's NBA Championship.
Indiana Pacers
12. Tony Bradley - North Carolina
Mar 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley (13) takes a shot over Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
13. James Johnson - Wake Forest
Apr 9, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
While he may be in his twilight years as far as the league is concerned, James Johnson has become the kind of veteran presence every NBA locker room needs.
New York Knicks
No former ACC players currently suit up for the New York Knicks.
Detroit Pistons
14. Bobi Klintman - Wake Forest
Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Bobi Klintman (34) poses for his official 2024-25 season head shot. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics
15. Jayson Tatum - Duke
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) makes the basket against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the last seconds of the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Does he even need an introduction? Former Duke Blue Devil Jayson Tatum is looking to make another finals run in Beantown.
16. Jaylen Brown - Cal
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drivers the ball to the basket against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Alongside Tatum is former Golden Bear Jaylen Brown. The two make for one of the most dynamic 1-2 punch combos in the entire league.
17. Sam Hauser - Virginia
Apr 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
I wouldn't have guessed that there were this many Virginia players on playoff rosters, but you learn something new every day.
