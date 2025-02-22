Boston College Shuts Out New Hampshire: The Rundown, February 21, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The No. 15 Boston College women’s hockey team ended its home slate on a high note with a 2-0 win over New Hampshire on Friday night.
The Eagles (20-12-1) secured third place in the Hockey East and will face off against Maine at Kelley Rink on Saturday, March 1. Neither team scored in the first period Friday, but Boston College’s Julia Pellerin broke the 0-0 tie in the second period and Alanna Devlin put the Eagles ahead 2-0 on a goal with less than three minutes in the game.
Today’s Eagles Schedule
- Women’s Golf: Boston College in Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational | Great Waters G.C., Greensboro, Ga.
- Fencing: Boston College at ACC Fencing Championships | Chapel Hill, N.C. | ACCNx | 8 a.m.
- Skiing: Boston College at UNH Carnival/EISA Championships (Giant Slalom) | Franconia, N.H.
- Swimming: Boston College at ACC Championships | Greensboro, N.C. | ACCNx | 9:30 a.m.
- Softball: Boston College vs Loyola Chicago and East Carolina | Greenville, N.C. | 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Baseball: Game 1: Boston College vs. New Orleans | New Orleans, La. | Noon; Game 2: Boston College vs. New Orleans | 4:30 p.m.
- Women’s Lacrosse: Duke at Boston College | Fish Field House, Chestnut Hill, Mass. | ACCNx | 1 p.m.
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College at New Hampshire | Durham, N.H. | ESPN+ | 4 p.m.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College at Vermont | Burlington, V.T. | ESPN+ | 7:30 p.m.
Yesterday’s Eagles Results
- Women’s Tennis: Duke 4, Boston College 0
- Women’s Hockey: No. 15 Boston College 2, New Hampshire 0
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 6, Vermont 3
- Baseball: New Orleans 5, Boston College 4.
Countdown to Boston College Football’s Season Opener
189 days
Eagles Quote of the Day
"He takes chances and drives the coaching staff nuts. He's king of the broken play."- Gerald Phelan on Doug Flutie
