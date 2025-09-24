Boston College Women's Hockey Set to Start Season Tomorrow: The Rundown
Boston College women's hockey is set to begin its season this week against Minnesota following an exibition matchup against Stonehill college last weekend. The Eagles will hit the road Thursday donning some new threads to begin the 2025 slate.
Ahead of the Eagles lies a Thursday-Friday matchup with the Gophers in Minneapolis before playing another road matchup, then hosting its home opener against Saint Anselm College on on October 4.
The Eagles look to improve on a solid 2024 campaign that saw the team finish with a 21-13-2 record that saw the team struggle in road matchups, leading to a 7-8-1 record away from the Conte Forum. With no world-beaters on the early part of the schedule, as in 2024, BC should get out to a hot start in 2025.
There's plenty of production to replace, though, as Julia Pellerin moved on during the offseason in a transfer to UConn. Pellerin scored 20 goals in 2024 for the Eagles. However, with the return of Sammy Taber, the BC offense should still have plenty of juice. Taber finished last season with 11 goals and 25 assists.
Here is The Rundown for Wednesday, September 23.
Wednesday's Schedule:
Women's Tennis: All American Championships, Sept. 20-28, in Cary, N.C.
Tuesday's Results:
Women's Golf: Red Bandana Invitational | 1st of 15 teams
Men's Soccer: Boston College 2, Boston University 1
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
9 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College Eagles and Auburn University head backetball coach Bruce Pearl announced his retirement yesterday in a decision that shocked the college basketball community.
- Boston College hockey has made an appearance at No. 6 on the USCHO preseason poll.
- Boston College defensive back Syair Torrence is tied for the highest forced incompletion rate in the country.
Boston College comes in tied for No. 36 on the USNews Top 40 Universities list according to On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy.
Do you want to know how desperate Clemson fans are getting amidst the train wreck that this season is looking to be? Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan is apparently one of the fans' wishes for a top transfer quarterback.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"You have two choices You either sit here every day and say, 'Oh, God, what are we going to do?' Or you can charge ahead."- Bill O'Brien at Penn State
Social Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social