Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Defender Named to Tewaaraton Watch List, The Rundown: March 28, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College women’s lacrosse defender Lydia Colasante has been named to the Tewaaraton Watch List.
The award is given to the best lacrosse player in the nation.
So far this season, the sophomore has appeared in all 12 games for the Eagles and has tallied three goals and one assist for four points, 18 caused turnovers, 19 ground balls, and 44 draw controls.
Today's Schedule:
- Men’s Track and Field: Boston College in Bobcat Invitational | San Marcos, Texas | Live Stats; Boston College in Raleigh Relays | Raleigh, N.C. | Live Stats
- Rowing: Boston College in Sunshine State Invitational | Sarasota, Fla.
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Pitt | 1 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. Pitt (DH) | 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Hockey: No. 1 Boston College vs. Bentley | Manchester, N.H. | 2 p.m. | ESPNU and ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Cal | 3 p.m.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
155 days
Did You Notice?
Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien honored former men’s hockey players Tony Voce and Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau during a speech to the team on Thursday.
- Boston College baseball shared a photo comparing this year’s team in throwback uniforms to the original.
- Baylor transfer guard Jason Asemota has heard from Boston College since entering the portal.
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published