Fans and Media React to Heartbreaking 3OT Boston College Loss to Syracuse, The Rundown: February 9, 2025
When it comes to bad beats, it doesn't get much worse than last night's 3OT loss to Syracuse for Boston College.
The Eagles were favored by seven in the game, and ultimately lost by nine after a nightmarish third overtime period. Understandably, BC fans had plenty to say on social media after the brutal defeat.
SVP surely mentioned this last night.
That makes sense, too.
The graph may be the most brutal part of all of this.
Today’s Eagles Schedule
Men’s Golf: Palmas Del Mar Collegiate
Fencing: Miller Invitational | Chapel Hill, NC. | 8 a.m. ET
Women's Tennis: Boston College vs. Syracuse | 11:30 a.m. ET
Women’s Lacrosse: Boston College vs. Boston University | 12 p.m. ET | Live Stats
Women's Basketball: Boston College vs. Georgia Tech | 2 p.m. ET | Live Stats
Yesterday’s Eagles Results
Fencing: Boston College 2, Duke 3
Softball: Boston College 2, LIU 0 | Boston College 8, Indiana State 2
Men's Basketball: Boston College 86, Syracuse 95 (3OT)
Women's Hockey: Boston College 2, Vermont 3
Countdown to Boston College Baseball’s Season Opener
5 days
Eagles Quote of the Day
"After two or three weeks on campus, learning the defense, he was ahead of almost all the linebackers. … You had to know the game. You were the general … Luke [Kuechly] did it without missing a beat."- Mike McGlaughlin
Check Us Out On:
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social