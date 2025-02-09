BC Bulletin

Fans and Media React to Heartbreaking 3OT Boston College Loss to Syracuse, The Rundown: February 9, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Tanner Marlar

Feb 8, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Jaquan Carlos (left) and forward Petar Majstorovic (6) with Boston College Eagles guard Joshua Beadle (7) look to see the call for the ball in the second overtime period at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Jaquan Carlos (left) and forward Petar Majstorovic (6) with Boston College Eagles guard Joshua Beadle (7) look to see the call for the ball in the second overtime period at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

When it comes to bad beats, it doesn't get much worse than last night's 3OT loss to Syracuse for Boston College.

The Eagles were favored by seven in the game, and ultimately lost by nine after a nightmarish third overtime period. Understandably, BC fans had plenty to say on social media after the brutal defeat.

SVP surely mentioned this last night.

That makes sense, too.

The graph may be the most brutal part of all of this.

Today’s Eagles Schedule

Men’s Golf: Palmas Del Mar Collegiate

Fencing: Miller Invitational | Chapel Hill, NC. | 8 a.m. ET

Women's Tennis: Boston College vs. Syracuse | 11:30 a.m. ET

Women’s Lacrosse: Boston College vs. Boston University | 12 p.m. ET | Live Stats

Women's Basketball: Boston College vs. Georgia Tech | 2 p.m. ET | Live Stats

Yesterday’s Eagles Results

Fencing: Boston College 2, Duke 3

Softball: Boston College 2, LIU 0 | Boston College 8, Indiana State 2

Men's Basketball: Boston College 86, Syracuse 95 (3OT)

Women's Hockey: Boston College 2, Vermont 3

Countdown to Boston College Baseball’s Season Opener

5 days

Eagles Quote of the Day

"After two or three weeks on campus, learning the defense, he was ahead of almost all the linebackers. … You had to know the game. You were the general … Luke [Kuechly] did it without missing a beat."

Mike McGlaughlin

