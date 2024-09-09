The Rundown; September 9, 2024: Boston College Women's Soccer Improves to 7-1
The Boston College women's soccer team improved to 7-1 on the season with a win over Cal State Fullerton. The lone goal of the day came from the Cal State Fullerton team itself as a deflected shot from Eagles Senior Ella Richards bounced off of Titans redshirt junior midfielder Jenae Perez and into the Cal State Fullerton goal.
The weekend as a whole was successful for Boston College sports as Bill O'Brien and the electrifying Thomas Castellanos led the football team to another win, improving to 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2021.
Women's soccer begins conference play this week with a match against Notre Dame and football takes on likely its toughest test of the season thus fat as it travels to Columbia, Missouri to take on the undefeated Tigers.
Today's Schedule:
Men's Golf: Competing at the Bryan National Collegiate Tournament, hosted by UNC Greensboro
Women's Golf: Competing at the Cougar Classic, hosted by the College of Charleston
Eagles Results:
Women's Soccer: Boston College 1, Cal State Fullerton 0
Field Hockey: Northwestern 1, Boston College 0
Countdown to Boston College Men’s Hockey Season Opener:
32 Days
Did You Notice?
Boston College entered the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2018.
Special Media:
