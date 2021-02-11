FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Boston College Picked Sixth in Atlantic By ACC Coaches in Preseason Poll

BC isn't getting much respect heading into the season.
Boston College was selected sixth in the 2021 preseason ACC poll voted on by coaches in the conference. The voting went as follows:

Atlantic Division
1. Louisville (11) - 95
2. NC State (1) - 74
3. Florida State (1) - 73
4. Clemson (1) - 48
5. Wake Forest - 45
6. Boston College - 39
7. Notre Dame - 18

Coastal Division
1. Miami (7) - 89
2. Virginia (5) - 85
3. Georgia Tech (2) - 71
4. Duke - 59
5. North Carolina - 40
6. Virginia Tech - 31
7. Pitt - 17

Overall Winner: Louisville

The Cardinals have been not only the best team in the ACC in recent history, but one of the top teams in the country. Louisville has made it to the final bracket of the College Baseball World Series, and had a 51-18 record in 2019.  They are joined by Miami and Virginia in many Top 10 preseason selections

Even though they were picked sixth, it's important to note that Boston College is still considered to be a good team in the ACC. Coach Mike Gambino's Eagles will feature three pre-season All Americans with pitcher Mason Pelio, second baseman Sal Frelick and outfielder Cody Morissette looking to have big years. 

The Eagles start their season next Friday against Charleston Southern. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full coverage this season. 

