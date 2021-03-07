Boston College Completes Epic Comeback, Stuns #25 Auburn 11-9 in 10 Innings

Boston College baseball has had an unbelievable season already in three weeks, Sunday's game brought it to a whole new level.

The Eagles, who were behind 9-1 in the bottom of the 9th, pulled off a comeback that with a pair of home runs that should be on ESPN's Top 10 tonight. After falling behind, when BC's bullpen by committee had been ineffective, while also unable to get anything going on offense, BC found their groove in the 9th inning. Then they got a single, single, hit-by-pitch, walk, double that brought the tying run to the plate in outfielder Sal Frelick. He delivered.

On Frelick's fourth homerun of the year, Boston College had done the impossible. They tied the game, and forced extra innings. Joey Walsh got out of a jam in the bottom of the ninth and extra innings were in order. Boston College's magic continued, as Luke Gold hit a screamer out of the park to give BC their first lead, 11-9, and put the game on ice.

Boston College closed the door in the bottom of the 10th inning and won their second game against Auburn, a Top 25 program. Today's win was one of BC's most exciting victories in the Mike Gambino era and has the Eagles set up to most likely continue their assent up the Top 25 poll. BC will play another mid week game against Maine on Tuesday at the Harrington Village.

If you haven't jumped on the Boston College bandwagon, this is the time to do so. They now have four Top 25 wins in the first three weekends. Their next ACC series comes next weekend, against ACC favorite Louisville.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC