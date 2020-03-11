BC Baseball Defeats Holy Cross 10-7

Boston College baseball held their home opener at the Harrington Athletics Village and defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 10-7. Led by multi hit games by Jack Cunningham and Cody Morissette, BC overcame spotty pitching with some big innings at the plate. The Eagles ended a four game losing streak and improved their record to 6-9 on the season. Holy Cross dropped to 5-10 on the season.

After Holy Cross knocked in a run in the first, the Eagles tied the game with a two out rally in the first started by Morissette. He moved to second on a wild pitch and was knocked in on a single by Cunningham. BC took the lead in the second when Morissette again came up big with an RBI ground out, followed up by a Joe Suozzi two run triple and a RBI single by Cunningham.

But Holy Cross battled back, scoring two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to tie the game. However this was BC's game as Cunningham again came up big when he drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch to put BC back in front in the sixth. Luke Gold followed up with a two-run double to make it 8-5. Things got hairy at the end of the game as Holy Cross plated two more runs, and had the bases loaded with one out, but Ryan Smith got an infield fly and a strike out to end the game.

Evan Moore started the game for the Eagles and lasted 2 2/3 innings, scattering five hits, while striking out four. Lefty Daniel Baruch entered the game in the sixth inning and pitched innings only allowing two unearned runs for his first collegiate win. Smith tossed 2/3 of an inning to get the first save of his BC career.

Cody Morissette, who went 3-4, recorded his 100th hit of his BC career while stretching his hitting streak to 11 games. He reached this accomplishment in 73 games, becoming the quickest Eagle to do this bypassing Tony Sanchez who did it in 81 games.

Boston College is on the road again as they head to No. 11 North Carolina State beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. The series will be televised on ACCNX