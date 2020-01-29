BCBulletin
Baseball America Ranks Boston College 6th In ACC Atlantic

A.J. Black

With Boston College baseball getting closer to opening day, the writers at Baseball America released their 2020 predictions. On top of predicting the standings, the writers also picked the Preseason Player of the Year, Freshmen of the Year, and Top 10 prospects for the 2020 and 2021 draft. 

Boston College didn't get much love in the rankings this year as you can see below:

Atlantic:

1. Louisville

2. Florida State

3. NC State

4. Wake Forest

5. Clemson

6. Boston College

7. Notre Dame

Coastal

1. Miami

2. Duke

3. North Carolina

4. Georgia Tech

5. Virginia

6. Virginia Tech

7. Pitt

Baseball America had this to say about the Eagles:

"While Boston College finished just 12-18 in the ACC last season, it finished on the NCAA Tournament bubble after a Cinderella run to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. The team is moving in the right direction, thanks to a talented group of young players headlined by outfielder Sal Frelick, second baseman Cody Morissette and righthander Mason Pelio. If those players continue taking steps forward during their sophomore seasons, the Eagles could be something of a dark horse, with steady veterans like senior shortstop Brian Dempsey anchoring the infield and outfielders Chris Galland and Dante Baldelli covering the outfield grass and being a nuisance on the base paths. It will be important for lefthander Joey Walsh and righthander Emmet Sheehan to take steps forward on the mound."

On top of the rankings, BC was left off the yearly awards, however they had a handful of players listed as top draft picks for the 2021 MLB Draft. 

  1. Adrian Del Castillo, C, Miami
  2. Robby Martin, OF, Florida State
  3. Alex Binelas, 3B, Louisville
  4. Jack Perkins, RHP, Louisville
  5. Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College
  6. Mike Vasil, RHP, Virginia
  7. Mason Pelio, RHP, Boston College
  8. Cody Morissette, SS, Boston College
  9. Henry Davis, C, Louisville
  10. Davis Sharpe, RHP, Clemson

Boston College kicks off their season against Northern Illinois on February 14th in Winter Haven, Florida.

